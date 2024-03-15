Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 367.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 37.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 235,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day moving average of $100.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $523.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

