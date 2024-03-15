Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Source Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Source Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Source Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Source Capital by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Source Capital by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. 12.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOR stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $42.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

