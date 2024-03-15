Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $1.19 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,974,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,667 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,556,000 after buying an additional 148,804 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after buying an additional 38,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,927,000 after buying an additional 205,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s stock opened at $383.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.55. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $285.13 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

