Anchor Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $193.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.31.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

