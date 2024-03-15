Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total value of $962,156.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $135.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.53 and its 200-day moving average is $120.65. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.66 and a 12 month high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

