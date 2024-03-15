ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANIP. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 0.80. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $1,615,313.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP James G. Marken sold 24,338 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $1,615,313.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $683,083.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 957,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,217,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,562 shares of company stock worth $8,626,561 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

