APi Group (NYSE:APG) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Get APi Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APi Group

APi Group Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:APG opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. APi Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $39.94. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APi Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in APi Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in APi Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 153,167 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in APi Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in APi Group by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 49,313 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.