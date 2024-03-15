Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires New Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $718,995,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares during the period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $134.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

