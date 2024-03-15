Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 548.1% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $221.42 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

