Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,294,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,686 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 501,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 69,959 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 1,362,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,488,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,939,000 after purchasing an additional 96,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $40.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $41.53.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

