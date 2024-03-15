Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $80.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

