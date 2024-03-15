Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in RLI were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $146.08 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

