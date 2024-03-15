Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 331.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,830,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,297,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,095,000 after purchasing an additional 740,778 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $207.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $209.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.39.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $438,138.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,198. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,290 shares of company stock worth $7,142,580 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

