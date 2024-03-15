Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $473.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.91 and a 200 day moving average of $425.57. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $352.57 and a 1 year high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

