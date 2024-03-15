Appleton Partners Inc. MA Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

