Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $231,000 Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $151.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.01 and a 200-day moving average of $141.72. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $174.91. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

