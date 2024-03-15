Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $266,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $158.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.54. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.