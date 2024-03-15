Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $343,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $88.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $89.04. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.69.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
