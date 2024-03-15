Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $431,000 Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PGF stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $15.34.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

