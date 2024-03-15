Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $436,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.15% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 202,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000.

Shares of JUST stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $323.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

