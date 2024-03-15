Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases New Holdings in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.17% of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:PPTY opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.95.

The Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally-selected and -weighted US-listed equities that derive income from the ownership or management of real estate. PPTY was launched on Mar 24, 2018 and is managed by Vident.

