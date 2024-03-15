Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases New Holdings in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 0.17% of U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:PPTY opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.95.
U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.