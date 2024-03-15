Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 135 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,232 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 211.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,003,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $110.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.21 and its 200 day moving average is $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $111.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.