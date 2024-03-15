Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 142 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,238,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,096,000. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $108.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.30.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock worth $1,675,236 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

