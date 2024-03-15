Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 20 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $535.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $547.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.50 and its 200 day moving average is $483.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

