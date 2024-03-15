Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 283 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

