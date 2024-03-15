Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 2,966 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 43,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 142,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.84 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.