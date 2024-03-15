Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 3,305 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $208,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.0% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 66,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $479.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $454.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.28 and a 12-month high of $482.00. The firm has a market cap of $447.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,428 shares of company stock worth $23,211,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

