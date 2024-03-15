Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

VB stock opened at $220.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.58 and a 200-day moving average of $200.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $226.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

