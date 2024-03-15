Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 713 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOX stock opened at $128.62 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $88.46 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.