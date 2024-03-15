Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 725 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 11,436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $57.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

