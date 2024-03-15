Appleton Partners Inc. MA Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

ESGE stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.