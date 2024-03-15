Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,897 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $23,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $284.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.75. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66. The firm has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $807,756. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $48,622.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,666 shares of company stock worth $30,351,719 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

