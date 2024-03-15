Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,388,800 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the February 14th total of 6,428,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 774.7 days.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

AANNF stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

