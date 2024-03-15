Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Short Interest Update

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,388,800 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the February 14th total of 6,428,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 774.7 days.
Aroundtown Stock Performance
AANNF stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.
Aroundtown Company Profile
