Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

