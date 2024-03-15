Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $126.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $100.00.

ASH has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Ashland from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ashland in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.67.

ASH stock opened at $96.12 on Thursday. Ashland has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.39.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,371,000 after buying an additional 53,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ashland by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,658,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62,182 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Ashland by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,424,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,435,000 after purchasing an additional 164,468 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ashland by 14.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ashland by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,800,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

