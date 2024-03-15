AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Update

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 14th total of 12,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AstroNova by 36.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AstroNova by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALOT shares. TheStreet raised AstroNova from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstroNova in a research report on Monday, January 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

AstroNova Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. AstroNova has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $128.17 million, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.62.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Articles

