Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Sets New 52-Week High at $121.55

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.55 and last traded at $121.36, with a volume of 45510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALV. Wolfe Research downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.12.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Autoliv’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

In related news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total transaction of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mikael Hagstrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $35,868.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,868.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $144,887.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,997.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,388 shares of company stock worth $921,757 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Autoliv by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Autoliv by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 231,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 58.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 102,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 37,956 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 158.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

