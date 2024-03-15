AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Position Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of AutoZone worth $4,504,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone stock opened at $3,119.04 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,152.66. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,805.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,659.12.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $24.64 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,020.76.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

