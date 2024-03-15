Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.52

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.52 and last traded at $62.46, with a volume of 15742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.21.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,692 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 73,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

