Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 148,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,687 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA opened at $33.18 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

