Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR) to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

Ayr Wellness Stock Performance

Ayr Wellness (CVE:AYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$84.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.82 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer David Charly Goubert acquired 25,000 shares of Ayr Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,500.00.

(Get Free Report)

Aircastle Ltd. engages in the lease, finance, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment. It employs a balanced approach to investment and capitalization. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.