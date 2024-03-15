Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 12,500 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,380,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,839,475.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $303,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $153,360.00.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of TZOO opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $8.11. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 137.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TZOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Travelzoo by 30.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 16.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 56,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

