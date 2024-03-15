B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Modiv Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Modiv Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modiv Industrial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

MDV stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.34. Modiv Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 107,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.99%.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

