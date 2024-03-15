B. Riley Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Modiv Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Modiv Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modiv Industrial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 million. Modiv Industrial had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.
Modiv Industrial Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 107,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.
Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.99%.
Modiv Industrial Company Profile
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
