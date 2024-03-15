Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Acquired by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7,226.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 817.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $31.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.12. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.