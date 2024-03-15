Bank of America Downgrades Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) to Underperform

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $80.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.18% from the stock’s previous close.

BRO has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

NYSE BRO opened at $85.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

