Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Bank OZK from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

