Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TAP. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $65.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $61.62. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.32 and a 52 week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.83%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $167,285.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

