Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stock Position Reduced by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $969.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.64. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 44.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is currently 87.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barings BDC

Barings BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.