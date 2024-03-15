Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
