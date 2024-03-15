Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.