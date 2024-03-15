Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BRN opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.19. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.35%.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,810.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 27,411 shares of company stock worth $63,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

